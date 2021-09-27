Anita Hill still waits for change, 30 years after testimony

America had yet to really learn about sexual harassment when Anita Hill testified against Clarence Thomas in front of an all-male Senate panel in October 1991. He was confirmed to the Supreme Court anyway, but Hill’s work was just beginning. Now, the 65-year-old Hill wishes she could’ve told her younger self that progress would take a long time. Sitting down last week with The Associated Press to discuss her new book, “Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence,” Hill said the project gained urgency in early 2020 as the pandemic took hold. She was disturbed to hear that intimate partner violence had surged.