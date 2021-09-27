As COVID-19 continues, restaurants gear up for colder weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Restaurants in Rochester have needed to pivot a lot throughout the duration of the pandemic.

"It's been a ton of pivoting, constantly, to deal with it. Adjusting every single week, and informing your staff of what their new jobs are gonna be," said Austin Jevne of Forager Brewery.

With the seasonal end to outdoor dining fast approaching, more pivoting may be necessary. According to Jevne, who is one of Forager's co-founders, the brewery is ready for the challenge.

"I think that we're running a very tight ship compared to some other places that I've been to around the country and in Minnesota," said Jevne

In spite of having a large patio space on its property, the brewery would prefer not to use it during cold weather.

"We experimented with propane heaters, they just don't heat the space," said Jevne. "It's just not really viable."

Forager has some other ideas for its patrons.

"The pantry that we're sitting in here now, the barrel room, usually has nobody sitting in here for lunch. But if somebody came in and was like 'hey, I'm a little concerned', we'd happily seat people in the different rooms," said Jevne.

Canadian Honker is not concerned about the change in season, and is rather confident in its protocols.

"We are still getting a good amount of guests, so we hope that we will still get the guests from Mayo," said Matie Powers, a manager at Candian Honker. "We still are getting people though that are coming out to eat and are still eating inside."

The restaurant will continue to lean on its robust takeout menu.

"It's a very strategic way of getting and taking the orders, getting the orders in, getting the food out, double checking the bags to make sure that it's ready," said Powers.