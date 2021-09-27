Athlete of the Week – Sam Backer, Chatfield Football

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) - All you have to do is give the ball to Sam Backer.



"He's the complete back I've said that from day one," Chatfield Head Coach Jeff Johnson said.



"He's got the strength to run people over, but he's got the speed to run around people as well. He's elusive enough to make people miss and he's got great hands so he really can do it all."



So far this season, Backer has shown that, over the last three games he's totaled 639 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns.



"Coach Johnson kind of treats me as the workhorse so I'm okay with grinding it up the middle or taking it outside or if he needs me to throw the ball I can do that too. I just really do whatever they need me to do, they can call me a swiss army knife if they really want," Sam Backer said.



Johnson knew he could fill that role from the moment he took the field as a freshman.



"He got his number called in the second half and gave him the ball a couple times and he scored a couple touchdowns like three or four carries. Right away we knew that he was going to be pretty special," Johnson said.



For Backer, he knew because his older brother Chance, a star in his own right at Chatfield believed in him.



"I remember when I was younger my freshman year when I first started he was like this is your year, you're going to have to step it up in front of the whole town," Backer said.



Since then Backer has taken the torch and run with it. Both with his play on the field and leadership off of it.



"This group of kids that we have here have been really dedicated in our speed and agility program and in the weight room. Like I said he holds those guys accountable, he knows that if he's going to be in there, everyone's going to be in there," Johnson said.



Now Backer's hoping that it all leads to a state title in Chatfield.



"When we won state back in 2013, we grew up watching them and we wanted to be like them when we were younger. So we've been working hard for years to come and now that its our shot its like might as well do it now," Backer said.