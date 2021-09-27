Education professor married to Mississippi ex-governor dies

MADISON, Miss. (AP) — A former U.S. education official and wife of a former Mississippi governor has died. Melody Bruce Musgrove was 61. Her family says she died Monday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where she was being treated for leukemia. Melody Musgrove recently retired as a professor for the University of Mississippi School of Education. She was director of the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs from 2010 to 2016. She married former Mississippi Gov. Ronnie Musgrove in August 2007, more than three years after the Democrat finished his term in the state’s highest office.