Egg thrown at French President Macron during food trade fair

PARIS (AP) — French President Macron was hit at the shoulder by an egg thrown at him by a man during an international food trade fair in the French city of Lyon. A video of the incident shows Macron walking through the crowd when an egg bounced off him without breaking. The video also shows a man being taken away from the scene by other bodyguards. No details have been released by authorities on the man’s identity or motivations. In June, Macron was slapped in the face by a man as he greeted the public in a small town in southeastern France. That slap prompted a wide show of support for Macron from politicians across the ideological spectrum.