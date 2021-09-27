Skip to Content

Federal judges: NYC can impose vaccine mandate on teachers

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for teachers who don’t want New York City schools to impose a vaccine mandate for them and other workers say they will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene. A federal appeals panel late Monday gave the green light for New York City to impose the mandate. The three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan had lifted an order that suspended the mandate until the court could consider complaints from a group of teachers. The mandate had been set to go into effect Monday when an appeals judge temporarily blocked it late Friday. 

Associated Press

