History Center of Olmsted County could be facing $50,000 in budget cuts

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- Every Monday, the History Center of Olmsted County is closed to the public. But, if a proposal to cut $50,000 from the center's budget is approved, HCOC could be closed more than just Mondays.

"It's almost 10 percent of our total budget," History Center of Olmsted County Executive Director Wayne Gannaway said. "So, it's a significant bite."

Olmsted County says the appropriation cut is in effort to match its budget to other county budgets in the area. Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch says the county has examined other county budgets in recent years, and found that Olmsted County was giving a much higher amount to their History Center, comparatively.

"Everybody is always needing more money," Welsch said. "Its a hard set of decisions."

Welsch says the proposed appropriation better aligns with other counties. Under the previous budget, only two counties appropriated more than Olmsted County. But Gannaway calls the comparison "misguided."

"We actually do think, if you find a comparable county in greater Minnesota, and I would put forward Stearns County and St. Louis County, we are actually defunded quite a bit," Gannaway said. "We don't think that rational holds up. And it goes back to that question what kind of history center does a growing county deserve?"

While Welsch agrees that the HCOC holds a valuable place in the community, she says allocating to money to other organizations, like the food bank and legal resources for the county, better aligns with Olmsted County's mission; which to is to provide health, safety and human resources.

"The History Center is important," she said. "And we see the importance of that, but it isn't one of the main missions of the county's government. We're not required to do that. We are required to take care of people in a variety of ways once they fall into the safety systems. That's why the board might choose to take the road into places like the food bank or legal assistance."

Gannaway says the budget slash will cause membership and administration fees to go up, among other things, and could potentially lay off staff and cut back on hours. With an already small staff, he says the center won't be able to do as much.

"We already have a super frugal budget here, and a very bare bones staff," he said. "So, if we do have to lay someone off, it means we just can't do as much in a week. We'll have to close one extra day for the remaining staff to do the extra work."

While Gannaway hopes that the county won't cut nearly 20 percent of their budget, his main goal is to inform the public of just how essential history is.

"No matter what happens, history doesn't stop. History continues to roll along," he said. "As a lawmaker in 1928 once said, when they were deciding whether counites should provide support to their historical societies, he said 'if history is worth making, history is worth preserving.' It's really important for people to understand. Sure, we might get down on staff, but history will keep happening. It's the history that's not documented, not remembered that comes back and causes problems for leaders."

Olmsted County doesn't think its unreasonable to for HCOC to be more financially independent.

"It's tough. It's tough. Because there are so many good things," Welsch said. "The board definitely supports the history center. But, I think we would like to see them be a little more financially independent. We'd like to see them produce some more revenue streams or consider a long term financial plan."

Nothing is final until a vote happens at the end of the year. The Olmsted County board will vote on the budget at their meeting on Dec. 14.