Monday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19
Blaine def. Hutchinson, 26-24, 25-18, 25-16
Byron def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-20, 25-9, 26-24
Dell Rapids St. Mary, S.D. def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-19, 25-20, 26-24
Holy Family Catholic def. Blake, 25-11, 25-16, 25-14
Lakeville North def. Burnsville, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17
Mankato West def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-22, 25-14, 25-16
Maple Lake def. Foley, 25-15, 25-8, 25-15
New York Mills def. Norman County East
Nicollet def. St. Clair, 16-25, 25-18, 25-10, 25-7
Ogilvie def. McGregor, 25-7, 25-15, 25-18
Osakis def. Upsala, 25-23, 25-15, 25-14
Proctor def. Two Harbors, 25-7, 25-14, 25-14
Red Rock Central def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-22, 25-14, 17-25, 25-18
Rushford-Peterson def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-9, 25-22
St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Anthony, 25-15, 25-8, 25-11
Tri-City United def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-23, 25-14, 25-22
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com