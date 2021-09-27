Poland seeks to extend state of emergency on Belarus border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s interior minister says he will seek an extension of the state of emergency in force along the border with Belarus. Poland’s defense minister, meanwhile, on Monday accused Belarusian forces of provocative actions, including firing shots into the air and aiming guns at Polish soldiers. Poland accuses the Moscow-backed regime in Belarus of encouraging the illegal migration of people from the Mideast and Africa in order to sow divisions and chaos within the whole European Union. Human rights activists view the state of emergency and other tough actions by the authorities as inhumane. There have been reports of migrants being stranded on the border for weeks and five migrant deaths there.