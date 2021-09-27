Positive announcement from CDC

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky, says kids should go trick-or-treating and enjoy other outdoor Halloween activities this Halloween.

"I do see it is going to be a very different year for us and hopefully, you know, the crowds are just as big as it was before COVID," Fright at the Farm owner Ted Galaty said.

Many are wondering what to expect this time around with this announcement and no mandates for masking or gathering.

"Whether it was kids being told not to go trick-or-treating, and I think they were telling people again not to gather in large groups and to keep social distance," Galaty said.

Halloween should be much closer to normal than it was last year.

"For Halloween, or for any gathering, it's about compromise and using common sense," Endocrinologist and mother Dr. Rozalina McCoy said.

Places selling costumes and décor are seeing the excitement return.

"People are just super excited to be able to dress up and wear make-up you know that's one of my biggest things is that last year with masks you couldn't really go out with all of the face make-up but this year we're going to do it up good," Savers Employee Michelle Verna said.

Dr. Rozalina McCoy says, as a parent, her children will trick-or-treat and participate in other outdoor Halloween events.

"One of the things we think is important is really having a flexible plan leading up to it and talking through that with your kids so that they don't have something set and are disappointed," Dr. McCoy said.

Dr. McCoy says it is important to keep an eye on the COVID-19 numbers as we get closer to Halloween.