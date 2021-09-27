Rochester mother sentenced in hot car case

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A mother has been sentenced for leaving her children in a hot car in Rochester.

Dectrini Boldien, 30, pleaded guilty to neglect and endangerment of a child. She will serve two years of supervised probation, as well as pay a $175 fine or do 17 hours of community work service.

Back in April, police pulled three children ages one, three, and four years old out of a car in the Olmsted County Government Center parking lot after Boldien allegedly left them to attend a court appearance.

Officers said the kids were lethargic and drenched in sweat.

They were taken to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys and later handed over to social services.