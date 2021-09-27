Sex assault case against Lance Armstrong’s son dropped

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas district attorney has rejected a felony sexual assault charge filed earlier this year by Austin police against the son of former cyclist Lance Armstrong. Luke Armstrong was charged in April related to an incident in 2018. A woman told police she was assaulted by Luke Armstrong after he drove her from a party to his father’s house in Austin. Luke Armstrong’s attorney insisted the relationship was consensual and there was no assault. Court records show Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza rejected the charges on Aug. 24.