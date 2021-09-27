South Africa pledges more ambitious climate targets

BERLIN (AP) — South Africa has pledged more ambitious emissions targets, a move that was welcomed by climate activists. The South African government says it will aim to limit greenhouse gas emissions to no more than 510 million metric tons of carbon dioxide by 2025 and no more than 420 million tons by 2030. The new goal represents a significantly lower ceiling compared to its 2016 previous goal of pushing emissions below 614 million tons in the coming decade. The World Resources Institute says the new targets mean South Africa’s emissions will decline in absolute terms from 2025, a decade earlier than planned.