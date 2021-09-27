Summer-like conditions this week

Just when it looked like we were turning the corner to the Fall-like conditions last week, Mother Nature had other ideas. High temperatures reached the middle 80s on Sunday and the lower 80s on Monday. Highs will stay in the lower 80s and upper 70s on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be strong out of the southeast around 5-15 mph. Overnight lows Tuesday night will be mild in the middle 50s. Temperatures will stay well-above-average pretty much all week long.

Our average high temperature is normally around 65-67° for the last week of September. Temperatures this week will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s through Thursday. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures but highs are still expected to be 5-8° above average through Saturday.

Not only does the cold front bring slightly cooler temperatures by Friday, but also brings the chance of showers Thursday through Saturday morning. Showers will stay isolated late Thursday and should become more widespread through the day on Friday. Showers could linger into early Saturday morning.

Highs will drop into the 60s on Sunday and Monday with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will finally drop from the middle and upper 50s to the upper 40s by Sunday night. Rain chances remain pretty limited as a whole this week. Our best chance will be Friday.

Nick