Syria says doors open to refugees, despite contrary claims

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s top diplomat says Syria’s doors are open for the safe return of refugees to their country. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad also called for the withdrawal of U.S. and Turkish troops from his country, pledging to drive them out from Syria sooner or later. He also said Syrian forces would continue fighting “terrorists,” the Syrian government’s catch-all word for its opponents, until every part of Syria is once again under government control. His words sharply contradicted with the view of Syria experts, human rights organizations and some foreign governments who say that forced conscription, detentions and disappearances continue.