Two killed, three injured in interstate crash near Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) -- Two people have died and three others have been injured in an interstate crash near Fargo.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the accident happened Sunday in a construction zone on Interstate 29 when a pickup truck crossed the center line and struck an SUV head on.

Both drivers were killed.

The patrol identified them as 66-year-old Ricky Allen Pender, of Moorhead, Minnesota and 27-year-old Skylur Herman Koch, of Fargo.

A passenger in the pickup and two others in the SUV suffered serious injuries.

The injured were taken to Essentia Health and Sanford Hospital, both in Fargo.