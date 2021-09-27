US-Russia set 2nd round of strategic talks under Biden admin

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia will hold their second round of strategic talks later this week as the two sides attempt to resolve myriad differences ranging from nuclear weapons to cyberspace. The State Department said Monday that the Biden administration’s second-ranking diplomat would lead the U.S. delegation to the talks with Russia in Switzerland. The department said Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head an interagency delegation to the gathering on Thursday in Geneva, which follows an initial meeting in July at which little progress was made. It said Sherman would then travel on to Uzbekistan and nuclear rivals India and Pakistan.