Utah football player’s slaying under investigation

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Investigators have made no arrests but say they have several promising leads in the shooting death of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe. Salt Lake City police Chief Mike Brown said Monday they have received several tips in the house-party slaying that also left a woman injured. Meanwhile, family and friends are mourning the death that came less than a year after Lowe’s teammate Ty Jordan died in an accidental shooting. Both are from Mesquite, Texas. Lowe is being remembered as a determined player and good friend.