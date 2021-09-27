‘View’ hosts say they had false positive COVID tests

NEW YORK (AP) — The two co-hosts of “The View” who were abruptly pulled off the air last week before a planned interview with Vice President Kamala Harris say their tests were false positives. Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro’s false positives led to some awkward television. And their boss, “The View” executive producer Brian Teta, apologized to them on the air Monday. Hostin said it was “really uncomfortable” to have results released publicly before she knew what was going on. She said her husband, a doctor, had to be pulled out of surgery as a result. Navarro shot back at Donald Trump Jr. for a tweet that referenced her weight.