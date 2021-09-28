5 intel officers killed in shootout with militants in Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese authorities say five intelligence officers have been killed in a raid on a hideout for suspected Islamic State group militants in the capital of Khartoum. The General Intelligence Agency said in a statement the suspected militants opened fire on forces raiding their hideout in the Gabra neighborhood. It said five were killed and an officer was also wounded. Forces arrested 11 suspected militants and were chasing four others who managed to flee. Tuesday’s deaths came a week after authorities said they foiled a coup attempt that has since increased tensions between the generals and civilians in the transitional government.