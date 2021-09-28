Byron High School Soccer hosts game to support childhood cancer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC)-- The Byron Bears Soccer team is supporting their team member's younger brother through his cancer treatment, as well as other children battling cancer.

Byron goalkeeper Ryan Anderson's brother Christian Bos is seven years old and is battling Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). He was diagnosed in 2018 and is being treated at Mayo Clinic.

The Bears are hosting a home game Tuesday night, against Lourdes High School, where the fundraising event will be.

The Bears will be wearing gold sweatbands. Gold is the childhood cancer color.

"Let's help honor the night in the stands by finding something (extra) yellow to wear," wrote on the Byron Boys Soccer Facebook page.

Christians' dad, Martijn Bos, is raising money for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month (September) and will shave his head before the game.

The Byron B-town Bistro food truck will donate money collected by customers for Childhood cancer awareness. The Bistro is serving food before the game from 5 p.m. to 6: 30 p.m.

The soccer game begins at 7 p.m. at Byron Middle School.

There is expected to be an announcement before the game about the fundraising where Martijn will have his head shaved.