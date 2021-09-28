COVID-19 testing supply not keeping up with demand

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota children have been back in the classroom for nearly a month now, but that isn't stopping COVID-19 from disrupting learning for some of the state's youngest students.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) encourages parents to continue regular testing with their kids, especially if there has been an exposure or if they are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm says there has been a significant increase in COVID-19 testing volumes over the last couple months.

Now that kids are back in the classroom this school year, many parents are wanting to use rapid COVID-19 tests as a way to get their child back to school sooner after a possible exposure.

The available supply though isn't keeping up with the current demand.

"The at-home tests or the over-the-counter tests are in very very short supply nationwide," Malcolm said.

With the state testing sites still operating, Malcolm says there is still plenty of capacity for lab-based tests.

"The at-home, over-the-counter are very useful in some situations, but there's plenty of capacity for the types of tests that we've been doing since early on in the pandemic; those laboratory based test, whether nasal swab or saliva," Malcolm said.

Health officials say testing for the virus is an important part of the states multi-prong stratagy to address COVID-19.

"We have seen that our testing has gone up," Minnesota Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said. "It's at a robust 449.6 tests per 10,000. Last year we were at about 230 tests per 10,000, so much more testing this year than last year."

We reached out to the Rochester Public School District today about COVID-19 testing for students and were sent this statement reading: