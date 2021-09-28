Evers proposes nearly $25M package targeting agriculture

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has proposed a nearly $25 million package of bills targeting the state’s agriculture industry and rural communities. Evers announced the plans Tuesday, with Democratic lawmakers, at the World Dairy Expo. The centerpiece is a proposal that would create $20 million in grants to help Wisconsin food banks and pantries buy food from local farmers. Another bill makes $2.6 million in tuition grants available for students enrolled in a meat-processing educational or training program at a college, university or technical college. The bills would have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature to become law.