Garage burns down at same address of fire where woman was found dead in Oronoco

ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) -- A detached garaged collapsed after it caught fire early Tuesday morning. It is the same property where a woman was found dead when crews responded to a house fire in July.

Investigators are treating the scene as an open investigation. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said it is considered a "possible crime scene" pending the fire marshal's investigation.

Crews from the Pine Island and Oronoco fire departments responded to the 700 block of 5th Street Northwest just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday. People's Energy Cooperative also cut power to the residence once responders noticed power lines hanging down into the fire.

A 2015 Chevy Impala was inside the garage and was destroyed. It reportedly belonged to the 82-year-old woman found dead after the house fire in July.

A neighbor made the initial call after seeing the fire from her bedroom window.

The cause of both fires is unknown and under investigation.