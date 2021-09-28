Giuliani balked at prosecutors’ review of 26 years of data

NEW YORK (AP) — Court papers show Rudy Giuliani’s lawyers forced a much narrower review of his seized electronic devices after learning they contained data from as far back as his early days as New York City’s mayor. A Manhattan federal court judge this month ruled that any documents before 2018 could be excluded from a privilege review of thousands of documents found on Giuliani’s devices. The devices were seized during late-April raids on Giuliani’s residence and office. Investigators are probing Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian figures to see if he violated a law governing lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.