ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A man who was arrested for kidnapping and assault at a Rochester hotel last month entered a not guilty plea Monday.

40-year-old Deonte Jenkins reportedly broke into a downtown Rochester hotel and threatened a woman in the stairway.

The woman said he had a gun and forced her into her hotel room where she was assaulted and robbed.

Jenkins was later arrested by police at a different Rochester hotel.