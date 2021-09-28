National Voter Registration Day; what that means in Minnesota

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- There are six weeks left to go until the Nov. 2 election and now is the time to register to vote.

Voters in Minnesota can wait until Election Day to register to vote, however people are encouraged to register ahead of time in order to save time at the polling place.

Below are the requirements for voters in Minnesota:

Must be a U.S. citizen

Must be at least 18 years old on Election Day

Must be a resident of Minnesota for at least 20 days

Must be be finished with all the parts of any felony sentence

Citizens can vote while under guardianship unless a judge specifically has revoked their right to vote.

Citizens cannot vote if a court has ruled them legally incompetent.

To pre-register to vote as a 17-year-old in Minnesota, you must be at least 18 years old when the next election occurs (special, township, state primary, or state general). Because special elections can be called at unexpected times, your application may be returned if an election becomes scheduled in between the date you register and your birthday. If that happens, simply wait until that election passes, and register again.

To register online you will need your Minnesota driver's license or Minnesota identification card number, or the last four digits of your social security number. The deadline for online registration is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 12.

To register on paper you can download and print forms in English and other languages. Use these forms to register yourself or to register other in a voter registration drive. This must be received by mail 21 days before Election Day.

To register on Election Day, you will need proof of residency.

Voters can check registration status on Minnesota's election website.

For information on voter registration in Iowa, click here.

For information on voter registration in Wisconsin click here.