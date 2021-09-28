Neighbors to “Pill Hill” Harwick House file lawsuit

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Neighbors to the Historic Harwick House filed the current complaint after new owners intend to split the property into two. The Harwick House was originally owned by Harry Harwick, a significant Mayo Clinic founder and leader. According to those in the historic Rochester neighborhood, the house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Alongside the city of Rochester, the current owners of the Harwick House are named in the lawsuit.

One of the owners, Michael Macken, says the recent lawsuit is more of an appeal to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission's approval of his idea to split the property.

"The way it started is it goes to the planning commission and the city approved it based on simple math, there's nothing special about it. They approve it and then from there it goes to this planning committee and there are nine people on this committee, and then they look at everything and look at it and see if it meets their rules and regulations, and they've approved it too," said Michael Macken.

His intent with the property is to renovate the house, take care of the yard and sell the home to a new owner when it is all done.

"We respect the neighborhood, we really do. We're not trying to go in here and put a condo on this or something stupid. We're trying to do something that's appropriate for that area, so to have so many of these people kind of fighting with us, they should kind of see we're actually helping this neighborhood with a better property, and possibly two properties," said Michael Macken."

The lawsuit was filed by Sara Hylwa and Chris Deufel, a couple who lives across the street from the Harwick House.

"It's a grand house with grand grounds and certainly having lived in Rochester you know there's lots of stories about Mr. Harwick and there were stories of how he has wanted his house to be maintained even when he passed it on to the next owner," said Sara Hylwa.

"We really believe that the code is on our side and that there was a misinterpretation of the code in allowing the lot to be split," Sara Hylwa said.

Many of those who live in the neighborhood have shown support for their arguments by signing a petition.

"So we put together a petition which was signed by over 100 neighbors and brought it forth and actually the city planning and zoning committee agreed with us and said that the lot could not be split," said Sara Hylwa.

As of now, the Harwick House property is being sold as one home, with the potential down the road to split into two properties, pending this lawsuit.