Senate Republicans to vote on “born-alive” legislation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate is set to vote on a bill that would make health care providers who let a child that survives an abortion die guilty of a felony. The Republican-authored measure would require health care provider to exercise the same degree of skill and care to save the child’s life as they would provide for any other child born alive. Anyone who doesn’t would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to six years in prison. The bill would make intentionally causing the death a child born alive as the result of an abortion a felony punishable by life in prison.