Senate Republicans to vote on Evers’ Cabinet confirmations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says it’s “about time” the Republican-controlled state Senate votes to approve dozens of appointments that have languished for months and years, including four of his Cabinet secretaries. Such confirmation votes once were a pro forma courtesy but they’ve morphed into another partisan battleground after Evers defeated Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2018. The Senate is scheduled to vote Tuesday on Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson; Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Secretary Missy Hughes; Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim; and Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski. Not on the list is Sandra Naas, Evers’ pick to replace Natural Resources Board Chairman Fred Prehn.