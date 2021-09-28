Small plane with 3 aboard crashes in northern Wisconsin

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash in northern Wisconsin. Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Emma Duncan said three people were aboard the twin-engine Rockwell 690B when it crashed in a swamp 12 miles east of Eagle River just before noon Tuesday. WSAW-TV reports that the FAA and NTSB will investigate. Duncan said the NTSB will provide additional updates. Eagle River is about 150 miles northwest of Green Bay.