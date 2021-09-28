Thailand issues new flood warnings from seasonal rain

BANGKOK (AP) — Officials in Thailand are issuing fresh warnings about flooding caused by seasonal monsoon rains, after at least six deaths were reported in the aftermath of a tropical storm that struck over the weekend. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation says two people were also reported missing from flooding triggered by tropical storm Dianmu, also called Tianmu. The agency said more than 71,000 households in 30 provinces, mostly in the north, northeast and central regions had been affected. The capital, Bangkok, is among the areas issued warnings, and some businesses began piling sandbags in front of their entrances. Bangkok is used to flooding from local rainstorms but is also vulnerable to overflow from the Chao Phraya River bringing water rushing down from the north.