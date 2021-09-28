The AP Interview: Capitol Police chief sees rising threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The newly installed chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says the force “cannot afford to be complacent.” Capitol police are still struggling six months after an insurrection that left its officers battled, bloodied and bruised. But the risk to lawmakers is higher than ever. And the threat from lone-wolf attackers is only growing. In an interview with The Associated Press, J. Thomas Manger says his force is seeing a historically high number of threats against lawmakers, thousands more than just a few years ago. The events Jan. 6 have redefined how the U.S. Capitol police and other law enforcement agencies in Washington approach security.