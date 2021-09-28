Twin siblings crowned king and queen at Goodhue homecoming

GOODHUE, Minn (KTTC) -- Being crowned homecoming king or queen is a high honor for any high school senior; now imagine being crowned alongside your twin sibling.

Joslyn and Blake Carlson were named homecoming king and queen for 2021 at Goodhue High School over the weekend.

The two have shared a lot in their lifetime, so it would only make sense they'd be crowned homecoming king and queen together, too.

Blake is involved in football and wrestling, and Joslyn in on the volleyball and basketball team.

Along with being involved in their activities, the twins say they view being royalty as a way to set a good example for kids in their community.

"I think it's kinda one of those things, walking through the lunch room with all the little kids pointing at you yelling 'Oh look it's the king!'... you're representing the school. It's kinda cool," Goodhue 2021 homecoming king Blake Carlson said.

After a difficult year and a half navigating high school through a pandemic, they were both happy to gather and share this special moment with their loved ones.

"It was just kind of nice to have a lot of people in the gym. Since COVID, we really didn't have anybody or nobody could come and watch our games or anything. So, it was nice to see everybody's equally excited," Goodhue 2021 homecoming queen Joslyn Carlson said.

While the football team won their homecoming game, the volleyball team did not. Blake and Joslyn both say they enjoyed their senior homecoming week as king and queen anyways.