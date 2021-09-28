Unbeaten Terps enter grueling stretch, first up: No. 5 Iowa

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s home game against No. 5 Iowa this week should be a big event for the school as a whole. The Terrapins have come up short against tough competition before under coach Michael Locksley, but this time there’s reason to think the Terps are more ready to compete. Maryland is 4-0 for the first time since 2016, and a victory over the Hawkeyes would give the Terrapins their first 5-0 start since 2001. Maryland’s most recent win over a top-five team was against Florida State in 2004. The week after hosting Iowa, the Terps continue their grueling stretch when they play at Ohio State.