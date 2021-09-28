Up and down temperatures ahead

Well, above-average temperatures will continue across the upper Midwest on Wednesday. Highs are expected in the lower 80s with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach near 10-15° above-average high temperatures Wednesday afternoon across SE MN and NE IA.

We will slowly cool temperatures through the weekend, but we'll stay above average through Sunday afternoon. Highs will drop from the 80s on Wednesday to the lower 70s Friday and then finally the 60s by Sunday. Even with high temperatures Sunday in the middle and upper 60s, we'll still be around 3-5° above average. Seasonable highs are expected by the middle of next week.

Rain chances remain in the forecast late this week. Isolated to scattered showers are expected late Thursday through Friday evening. A lingering low-pressure in the Great Lakes region could bring isolated showers to the area late Sunday through Monday.

Overnight lows through Saturday evening will stay above average. Lows finally drop into the 40s by Sunday and Monday nights.

Nick