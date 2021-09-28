Yellen says infrastructure overhaul will US boost economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that President Joe Biden’s spending proposals represent will address long-overdue U.S. infrastructure needs and prepare the country to meet future challenges. Yellen called on Congress to support the Biden administration’s $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” initiative that would expand the social safety net and attack climate change. She also urged support for a $1 trillion bipartisan bill to address more traditional infrastructure needs, such as roads and bridges. Her comments came remarks prepared for an appearance Tuesday before the National Association of Business Economists.