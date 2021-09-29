AP-NORC poll: Virus fears linger for vaccinated older adults

NEW YORK (AP) — A new survey finds that vaccinated older adults are far more worried about COVID-19 than the unvaccinated are. And those vaccinated older adults are far likelier to take precautions despite the protection afforded by their shots. The survey comes Wednesday from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey also finds that growing numbers of the unvaccinated are planning travel, embracing group gatherings and returning to gyms and houses of worship. At the same time, the vaccinated are hunkering down as they express growing fears of infection.