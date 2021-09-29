Skip to Content

Minnesota High School Football Rankings 9-29-2021

New
4:44 pm SportsTop Sports Stories

By The Associated Press
Minneapolis (AP) -- The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 29, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

LOCAL TEAMS ARE IN BOLD.

Class 6A
School Total Points Prv

  1. Lakeville South (5) (4-0) 50 1
  2. Wayzata (4-0) 45 3
  3. Shakopee (4-0) 40 4
  4. Eden Prairie (3-1) 35 6
  5. Rosemount (3-1) 26 2
  6. St. Michael-Albertville (3-1) 22 7
  7. Stillwater (4-0) 21 T8
  8. Prior Lake (3-1) 12 10
    (tie) Woodbury (4-0) 12 T8
  9. Maple Grove (3-1) 10 5
    Others receiving votes: Minnetonka 1, Centennial 1.

Class 5A
School Total Points Prv

  1. Mankato West (6) (4-0) 60 1
  2. Andover (4-0) 52 2
  3. St. Thomas Academy (4-0) 44 4
  4. Moorhead (4-0) 40 3
  5. Mahtomedi (4-0) 36 5
  6. Rochester Mayo (4-0) 33 6
  7. Chaska (4-0) 26 7
  8. Elk River (3-1) 17 8
  9. Sauk Rapids-Rice (4-0) 12 9
  10. Spring Lake Park (3-1) 10 10
    Others receiving votes: None.

Class 4A
School Total Points Prv

  1. Becker (7) (4-0) 70 2
  2. Rocori (4-1) 60 3
  3. Mound-Westonka (4-0) 53 4
  4. Hutchinson (3-1) 49 1
  5. Stewartville (4-0) 42 T5
  6. Fridley (3-1) 36 T5
  7. Kasson-Mantorville (3-1) 26 8
  8. Holy Angels (3-1) 22 10
  9. North Branch (4-0) 9 NR
  10. SMB-Wolfpack (3-1) 8 7
    Others receiving votes: Willmar 3, Simley 3, Faribault 2, Albert Lea 1, Princeton 1.

Class 3A
School Total Points Prv

  1. Cannon Falls (4) (4-0) 67 2
  2. Lake City (2) (4-0) 64 3
  3. Fairmont (1) (4-0) 45 6
  4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (4-0) 44 5
  5. Litchfield (4-0) 39 4
  6. Dassel-Cokato (4-0) 35 T7
  7. Pierz (3-1) 27 1
  8. Plainview Elgin-Millville (3-1) 19 T7
  9. Rockford (3-1) 14 NR
  10. Aitkin (3-0) 11 NR
    Others receiving votes: Providence Academy 9, Waseca 4, New London-Spicer 3, Annandale 2, Esko 1, Watertown-Mayer 1.

Class 2A
School Total Points Prv

  1. Blooming Prairie (5) (4-0) 50 1
  2. Blue Earth Area (4-0) 45 2
  3. Pipestone (4-0) 39 3
  4. Kimball (4-0) 32 5
  5. Minneapolis North (3-1) 30 6
  6. West Central Ashby (4-0) 21 7
  7. Moose Lake Willow River (3-0) 18 T8
  8. Eden Valley-Watkins (4-0) 14 T8
  9. Redwood Valley (3-1) 11 4
  10. Osakis (4-0) 7 NR
    Others receiving votes: Chatfield 4, Royalton 3, Rush City 1.

Class A
School Total Points Prv

  1. Murray County Central (2) (4-0) 38 2
  2. Minneota (4-0) 34 3
  3. BOLD (4-0) 30 4
  4. Dawson-Boyd (1) (4-0) 29 5
  5. Polk County West (1) (4-0) 22 7
  6. Ada-Borup (4-0) 17 NR
  7. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (4-0) 14 6
  8. Mahnomen-Waubun (3-1) 11 1
  9. Rushford-Peterson (4-0) 9 10
  10. Martin County West (4-0) 6 NR
    Others receiving votes: Browerville-Eagle Valley 5, New York Mills 3, Pine River-Backus 1, Ottertail Central 1.

Class 9-MAN
School Total Points Prv

  1. Verndale (3) (4-0) 57 3
  2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3) (4-0) 53 2
  3. Lanesboro (4-0) 48 4
  4. Hills-Beaver Creek (4-0) 41 6
  5. Hancock (4-0) 31 7
  6. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (4-0) 26 8
  7. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (4-0) 20 10
  8. Mountain Lake Area (3-1) 13 1
  9. (No. 8, tie with Mountain Lake) Fertile-Beltrami (4-0) 13 NR
  10. LeRoy-Ostrander (3-1) 8 NR
    Others receiving votes: NCE-UH 6, Grand Meadow 4, Wheaton Herman Norcross 4, Cherry 4, Spring Grove 2.
Author Profile Photo

Mark Poulose

Mark Poulose is the Sports Director at KTTC.

You can find him on Twitter @MarkPoulose.

