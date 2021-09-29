Minnesota High School Football Rankings 9-29-2021

By The Associated Press

Minneapolis (AP) -- The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 29, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

LOCAL TEAMS ARE IN BOLD.

Class 6A

School Total Points Prv

Lakeville South (5) (4-0) 50 1 Wayzata (4-0) 45 3 Shakopee (4-0) 40 4 Eden Prairie (3-1) 35 6 Rosemount (3-1) 26 2 St. Michael-Albertville (3-1) 22 7 Stillwater (4-0) 21 T8 Prior Lake (3-1) 12 10

(tie) Woodbury (4-0) 12 T8 Maple Grove (3-1) 10 5

Others receiving votes: Minnetonka 1, Centennial 1.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

Mankato West (6) (4-0) 60 1 Andover (4-0) 52 2 St. Thomas Academy (4-0) 44 4 Moorhead (4-0) 40 3 Mahtomedi (4-0) 36 5 Rochester Mayo (4-0) 33 6 Chaska (4-0) 26 7 Elk River (3-1) 17 8 Sauk Rapids-Rice (4-0) 12 9 Spring Lake Park (3-1) 10 10

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

Becker (7) (4-0) 70 2 Rocori (4-1) 60 3 Mound-Westonka (4-0) 53 4 Hutchinson (3-1) 49 1 Stewartville (4-0) 42 T5 Fridley (3-1) 36 T5 Kasson-Mantorville (3-1) 26 8 Holy Angels (3-1) 22 10 North Branch (4-0) 9 NR SMB-Wolfpack (3-1) 8 7

Others receiving votes: Willmar 3, Simley 3, Faribault 2, Albert Lea 1, Princeton 1.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

Cannon Falls (4) (4-0) 67 2 Lake City (2) (4-0) 64 3 Fairmont (1) (4-0) 45 6 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (4-0) 44 5 Litchfield (4-0) 39 4 Dassel-Cokato (4-0) 35 T7 Pierz (3-1) 27 1 Plainview Elgin-Millville (3-1) 19 T7 Rockford (3-1) 14 NR Aitkin (3-0) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Providence Academy 9, Waseca 4, New London-Spicer 3, Annandale 2, Esko 1, Watertown-Mayer 1.

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

Blooming Prairie (5) (4-0) 50 1 Blue Earth Area (4-0) 45 2 Pipestone (4-0) 39 3 Kimball (4-0) 32 5 Minneapolis North (3-1) 30 6 West Central Ashby (4-0) 21 7 Moose Lake Willow River (3-0) 18 T8 Eden Valley-Watkins (4-0) 14 T8 Redwood Valley (3-1) 11 4 Osakis (4-0) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Chatfield 4, Royalton 3, Rush City 1.

Class A

School Total Points Prv

Murray County Central (2) (4-0) 38 2 Minneota (4-0) 34 3 BOLD (4-0) 30 4 Dawson-Boyd (1) (4-0) 29 5 Polk County West (1) (4-0) 22 7 Ada-Borup (4-0) 17 NR Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (4-0) 14 6 Mahnomen-Waubun (3-1) 11 1 Rushford-Peterson (4-0) 9 10 Martin County West (4-0) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Browerville-Eagle Valley 5, New York Mills 3, Pine River-Backus 1, Ottertail Central 1.

Class 9-MAN

School Total Points Prv