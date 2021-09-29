Minnesota High School Football Rankings 9-29-2021

Minnesota High School Football Rankings 9-29-2021New
By The Associated Press
Minneapolis (AP) -- The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 29, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
LOCAL TEAMS ARE IN BOLD.
Class 6A
School Total Points Prv
- Lakeville South (5) (4-0) 50 1
- Wayzata (4-0) 45 3
- Shakopee (4-0) 40 4
- Eden Prairie (3-1) 35 6
- Rosemount (3-1) 26 2
- St. Michael-Albertville (3-1) 22 7
- Stillwater (4-0) 21 T8
- Prior Lake (3-1) 12 10
(tie) Woodbury (4-0) 12 T8
- Maple Grove (3-1) 10 5
Others receiving votes: Minnetonka 1, Centennial 1.
Class 5A
School Total Points Prv
- Mankato West (6) (4-0) 60 1
- Andover (4-0) 52 2
- St. Thomas Academy (4-0) 44 4
- Moorhead (4-0) 40 3
- Mahtomedi (4-0) 36 5
- Rochester Mayo (4-0) 33 6
- Chaska (4-0) 26 7
- Elk River (3-1) 17 8
- Sauk Rapids-Rice (4-0) 12 9
- Spring Lake Park (3-1) 10 10
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 4A
School Total Points Prv
- Becker (7) (4-0) 70 2
- Rocori (4-1) 60 3
- Mound-Westonka (4-0) 53 4
- Hutchinson (3-1) 49 1
- Stewartville (4-0) 42 T5
- Fridley (3-1) 36 T5
- Kasson-Mantorville (3-1) 26 8
- Holy Angels (3-1) 22 10
- North Branch (4-0) 9 NR
- SMB-Wolfpack (3-1) 8 7
Others receiving votes: Willmar 3, Simley 3, Faribault 2, Albert Lea 1, Princeton 1.
Class 3A
School Total Points Prv
- Cannon Falls (4) (4-0) 67 2
- Lake City (2) (4-0) 64 3
- Fairmont (1) (4-0) 45 6
- Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (4-0) 44 5
- Litchfield (4-0) 39 4
- Dassel-Cokato (4-0) 35 T7
- Pierz (3-1) 27 1
- Plainview Elgin-Millville (3-1) 19 T7
- Rockford (3-1) 14 NR
- Aitkin (3-0) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Providence Academy 9, Waseca 4, New London-Spicer 3, Annandale 2, Esko 1, Watertown-Mayer 1.
Class 2A
School Total Points Prv
- Blooming Prairie (5) (4-0) 50 1
- Blue Earth Area (4-0) 45 2
- Pipestone (4-0) 39 3
- Kimball (4-0) 32 5
- Minneapolis North (3-1) 30 6
- West Central Ashby (4-0) 21 7
- Moose Lake Willow River (3-0) 18 T8
- Eden Valley-Watkins (4-0) 14 T8
- Redwood Valley (3-1) 11 4
- Osakis (4-0) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Chatfield 4, Royalton 3, Rush City 1.
Class A
School Total Points Prv
- Murray County Central (2) (4-0) 38 2
- Minneota (4-0) 34 3
- BOLD (4-0) 30 4
- Dawson-Boyd (1) (4-0) 29 5
- Polk County West (1) (4-0) 22 7
- Ada-Borup (4-0) 17 NR
- Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (4-0) 14 6
- Mahnomen-Waubun (3-1) 11 1
- Rushford-Peterson (4-0) 9 10
- Martin County West (4-0) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Browerville-Eagle Valley 5, New York Mills 3, Pine River-Backus 1, Ottertail Central 1.
Class 9-MAN
School Total Points Prv
- Verndale (3) (4-0) 57 3
- Mountain Iron-Buhl (3) (4-0) 53 2
- Lanesboro (4-0) 48 4
- Hills-Beaver Creek (4-0) 41 6
- Hancock (4-0) 31 7
- Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (4-0) 26 8
- Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (4-0) 20 10
- Mountain Lake Area (3-1) 13 1
- (No. 8, tie with Mountain Lake) Fertile-Beltrami (4-0) 13 NR
- LeRoy-Ostrander (3-1) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: NCE-UH 6, Grand Meadow 4, Wheaton Herman Norcross 4, Cherry 4, Spring Grove 2.