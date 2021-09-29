China kills 3 housecats that tested positive for COVID-19

BEIJING (AP) — A city in northern China has killed three housecats after they tested positive for COVID-19. The authorities in Harbin say the action was taken because there was no available treatment for animals with the disease and they would have endangered their owner and other residents of the apartment complex in which they lived. The owner tested positive for the virus on Sept. 21 and went into isolation after leaving food and water out for the three cats. A community worker dropped in and gave the cats coronavirus tests, which twice came back positive. Despite an online appeal by the owner, the cats were put to sleep Tuesday evening.