Dallas apartment blast injures 6, including 4 firefighters

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say six people were injured, including four firefighters, after an explosion at an apartment complex in Dallas. Authorities say the firefighters were responding to a reported natural gas leak Wednesday morning at the two-story apartment complex when the explosion occurred. The blast caused a partial collapse of the building. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were in the building when the explosion occurred. The six injured were taken to hospitals but their conditions weren’t immediately known. The cause of the blast is under investigation.

