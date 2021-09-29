Draghi credits vaccines for Italy’s economic recovery

MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi said Wednesday that Italy’s vaccination campaign is a key factor behind its economic recovery from the pandemic, with growth forecast at a higher-than-expected 6% this year. Draghi called vaccinations “an ingredient that favored this recovery of the Italian economy,” by allowing people to work and students to return to school. Italian budget figures initially projected 4.5% growth, after a contraction of 9% in 2020 when Italy’s economy was devastated by draconian lockdowns to contain the pandemic. The growth trend appears set to continue for Italy, with 4.2% increase in GDP expected in 2022.