EXCLUSIVE: Afghan evacuee at Fort McCoy shares experience after fleeing Taliban controlled country

FORT MCCOY, WI. (KTTC) -- More than 60,000 Afghans have resettled in the U.S. after fleeing their home because the Taliban took power.

Nearly 13,000 Afghan evacuees are at Fort McCoy Military Installation in Wisconsin.

Momtazudin Furmoli

Momtazudin Furmoli is one of the evacuees who arrived at Fort McCoy a month ago.

"If we do not come to America or we do not flee from the country, the Taliban will sometimes get us from our home, [and say] that you work with our enemies, say you are spies. They will kill us," he said.

He came to America with his wife and children, one child is as young as five years old.

Furmoli still has family back in Kabul.

"Every night we are in contact with them. Every night," he said. "Every night my mom is crying for me because she was with me, but now when I left she was alone.”

Furmoli said he's told other family members to look after his mother.

“I could not make it to carry my mother or my siblings. So, they are in a bad situation especially my mother that is crying for us," he said.

The base staff says it's had help from the Red Cross who's provided humanitarian relief. It's also had help from a nonprofit organization called Project Rubicon, that's providing cultural clothing, and winter gear to the evacuees.

Holly Kirkin Loomis, the Foreign Service Officer, says she's been humbled serving the Afghan guests. She said she's even learned lessons from them even though she's in a place to help assist the evacuees.

"We have college women here who fled Afghanistan because college women don't have a clear future to study in Afghanistan. Here at Fort McCoy while they await the uncertainty of their future, they are also teaching English classes to kids in the camp. I've learned the notion of service at a time where one is facing profound uncertainty, it's an honor to be able to witness that," she said.

Furmoli said although he and thousands of other Afghans have lost so much, they'll stay strong throughout their new life journey.

Fort McCoy staff say people should be prepared to have Afghans resettle into their communities, and welcome them.

Since the Afghans' arrival to Fort McCoy, there have been at least seven babies born at the base.