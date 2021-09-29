France urges WHO chief to keep pledge on fighting sex abuse

GENEVA (AP) — The French government has called on the head of the World Health Organization to uphold his pledge for an “action plan” to combat sexual abuse and exploitation by WHO employees. The French Foreign Ministry’s urging came after independent investigators found scores of abuse allegations stemming from WHO’s response to an Ebola outbreak in Congo. A WHO-commissioned panel reported Tuesday that it had identified more than 80 people accused of sexual misconduct and confirmed that 21 of them worked for the U.N. health agency during the outbreak. Some observers said the findings made Congo the scene of the biggest scandal of its kind in the history of U.N.-related field missions.