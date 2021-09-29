Glenville man facing charges after injuring man with rifle for trying to steal truck

GLENVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -- A man is charged for allegedly firing a rifle and wounding someone as they attempted to steal his pickup truck in Freeborn County.

It happened Sunday, September 26, 2021, at a home off 800th Avenue in Glenville, just outside of Albert Lea. Deputies arrived there after a call about the truck theft.

James Vinton, 38, of Glenville, told detectives he saw his truck leaving his property. He said he grabbed his rifle and fired a first round over the pickup to try to scare the driver. He said he then fired a second round at what he thought was the truck's back tires to try to stop the vehicle.

The driver eventually went into a nearby ditch. Deputies later found a man with gunshot wounds in his upper back sitting outside the truck. They said he admitted to stealing the car.

The victim was first taken to Albert Lea Medical Center, and then flown to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys in Rochester. Deputies said he is expected to fully recover.

Vinton faces 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety of another.

His next court appearance will be Thursday, October 7.