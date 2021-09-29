Gun vendors and hunters discuss ongoing ammo shortage

(KTTC) -- Pheasant hunting season in Minnesota opens on October 10th, but many still may not have any ammo to hunt with.

"It's been really frustrating. It's bad when you have people come in and you can sell them a firearm, but you can't sell them ammo," said County Line Firearms Owner Troy Arnold. "There are more people shooting. There are more people getting into the hobby out there, there are just more people out there buying ammo than there is ammo being produced."

Arnold says it's not just hunting that's causing gun sales to rise.

"There's recreational shooting, there's home defense obviously, there's personal carry self-defense," said Arnold.

The more seasoned hunters, like Davin Alan in Austin, are well prepared for the season in spite of the shortage.

"I've been deer hunting, I've done some turkey hunting for a season this year, but, hunting is kind of a year-round preparation," said Alan, the marketing director Pheasants Forever.

Alan has all his ammo ready to go.

"I'm an avid hunter, so I have a supply that will get me through this season and probably the next," said Alan.

Arnold attributes the pandemic for a rise in gun sales.

"It was coming down considerably before that and when COVID started and all these other issues started happening, the firearms industry has picked up and right along with that," said Arnold.

Alan remains confident he will see turn out at upcoming events. Mower County has some hunting events coming up.

"Be safe out there, be kind and courteous and respect the wildlife," said Alan.