Hurricane Ida devastation lingers in Louisiana 1 month later

IRONTON, La. (AP) — A month after Hurricane Ida, small communities along Louisiana’s southeastern coast are still without power or running water. Some residents have lost most of their possessions to the storm’s floodwaters. Michael Williamson is head of the United Way of Southeast Louisiana, which covers seven parishes, all hit by Ida. He says the storage room in the United Way’s New Orleans headquarters is typically filled with donated food, water, tarps and cleaning supplies for residents in storm-battered communities. Right now, it is nearly bare. He says churches and charity organizations are working to help, but the destruction is so far-reaching, there don’t seem to be enough donations to go around.