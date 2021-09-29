Iran appoints another hard-liner to head state broadcasting

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV is reporting that the country’s top leader has appointed a new hard-line ally to head the state broadcasting company. The Wednesday report says that Peyman Jebeli has replaced Abdolali Ali Asgari, who completed a five-year term. The change comes at the order of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters. Jebeli, 55, has a long history in the state broadcasting company, and was a deputy political director there. He also had worked as Deputy Secretary for Media at the country’s Supreme National Security Council.