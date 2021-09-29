Mayo Clinic to enforce a vaccine mandate in coming weeks

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic will soon have its own mandatory vaccination program. It has not yet announced a plan for this vaccine mandate or whether or not termination will come to those who refuse it. This decision was announced after President Joe Biden's vaccine requirement for all staff within Medicare and Medicaid-certified facilities.

In a statement it sent us, Mayo Clinic says "Vaccination is the best tool for preventing serious illness and hospitalization and to help stop the spread of COVID-19."

Mayo says 98 percent of Mayo Clinic physicians are vaccinated and overall staff vaccination rates are over 87 percent.

According to a business and employment attorney, vaccine mandates are completely legal.

"Employers can do anything, can require anything that's not illegal. So they can't discriminate against people in protected classes such as race, religion, national origin, but they can require pretty much anything else," employment and business attorney James Godwin said.

He went on to say vaccination status is not a protected class, meaning employers are allowed to fire those that do not comply with their vaccination policy.

There are most likely only two ways to get out of an employer's vaccine mandate right now.

"You have a medical exemption, which there are no conditions known right now that would prevent someone from absolutely not getting vaccination. Someone may have something specific their doctor can speak to but they're pretty rare. Religious exemptions are going to be difficult to get because the belief has to be sincerely held," Godwin said.

According to healthcare worker Brianne Bernini, "The co-workers that are choosing right now not to it is because they don't feel that they should be mandated or be told what to do with their bodies, and some are willing to lose their job's over it."

The Minnesota Nurses Association sent us a statement saying it believes "voluntary vaccination programs along with other essential infection control measures are the most effective strategy for a healthy population and that all those who can be vaccinated should be."

The Association also says, "We question the timing of the impending vaccine mandates and believe these mandates will continue to exacerbate staffing shortages."

"We're not going to be able to fight a mandate like this. This is a country-wide thing and because we are in a pandemic this is what it is. So if you leave this hospital and you decide you want to go work in another hospital, likely they're going to require that you have this vaccine in order to work there," Bernini said.

Godwin says he has been suggesting to those worried about employer vaccine mandates to do what they normally do when they have a medical question, talk to your health care professional.