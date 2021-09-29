NCAA to start using ‘March Madness’ for women’s tournament

The NCAA women’s basketball tournament will start using “March Madness” in marketing and branding beginning this season.

Using the phrase, which has been associated with the men’s tournament for years, was one of the recommendations stemming from an external review of gender equity issues of the tournaments.

It’s still unclear exactly how March Madness will be incorporated into the women’s tournament, but putting the slogan on the court would be a possible starting place.

The tournament last season simply had “Women’s Basketball” on its court.